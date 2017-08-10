QUETTA - The Accountability Court Quetta-I on Wednesday sent former MD Wasa on 14-day judicial remand for making assets beyond his known sources of income in a corruption scam.

The former managing director Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Hamid Latif Rana was presented before the Accountability Court Quetta-I Judge Abdul Majeed Nassar and the National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Prosecutor Rashid Zaib and investigation officer Muhammad Ahsan Qadir pleaded the court for grant of judicial remand of the accused. The NAB Balochistan had apprehended Hamid Latif Rana in Rs200 million illegal asset-making scam. The court accepting the plea granted 14-day judicial remand of the accused.

The NAB authorities had revealed last day that the bureau had learnt during investigation that accused Hamid Rana was found in possession of properties worth Rs200 million ranging from bungalows to plots in Quetta, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The investigations further discovered that the accused had largest share with anonymous people in business of gold and interests.

After closely examining the bank accounts of the accused, it was learnt that the accused ex-MD Wasa had concealed a huge amount in bank accounts of key personalities, unveiled the bureau investigation.

Meanwhile, in another case, the accountability court sent arrested assistant excise and taxation officer (ETO) Farooq and his son Suleman on six-day judicial remand to jail over making properties worth Rs11 crore illegally.

The father and son were accused of amassing properties worth millions of rupees illegally in Quetta and Karachi and millions of rupees were present in their bank accounts.