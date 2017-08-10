Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that we should never forget our soldiers who laid down their lives, while fighting terrorists.

Yesterday, four personnel of the Pakistan Army including a major embraced martyrdom, while attempting to foil a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunhwa’s Upper Dir District in the small hours of Wednesday.

Imran Khan tweeted saying that we salute our four soldiers who were martyred in Upper Dir,

“We must never forget our soldiers who lay down their lives fighting terrorists. We salute our four brave soldiers martyred in Dir.”

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said that Major Ali Salman, who belonged to an intelligence agency, along with his team carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against a terrorist hideout in Sultankhel Dara in Upper Dir.

When the security personnel raided the hideout, the suspected militants opened fire on the soldiers.

One of the two suicide bombers present inside the hideout then blew himself up, while the other was killed in the exchange of fire with soldiers. One suspected terrorist was apprehended during the operation, the ISPR statement said.

The martyred officer and soldiers were identified as Major Ali Salman, Havaldar Ghulam Nazir, Havaldar Akhtar and Sepoy Abdul Karim.