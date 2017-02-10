ISLAMABAD - Inaugurating the Green Pakistan Programme, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday planted a sapling in the Prime Minister House, Islamabad. Addressing the ceremony, the Premier said that February 9 would be celebrated each year as the Green Pakistan Day and around 100 million indigenous species of saplings would be planted in across the country.

The PM stressed the need for combating climate change through this programme. He further said that the government would allocate Rs3.5 billion for this programme while an equal amount will also be committed by the provinces as a matching grant. The Prime Minister also met with special children who were present on the occasion.

Later on, addressing a news conference, Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid revealed that about seven billion rupees will be spent on plantation and environment protection during the next five years. He said that federal and provincial governments will equally bear cost of the programme. He said that Rs1.3 billion will be spent on survival of wildlife resources in Pakistan, Rs3.7 billion on survival of forest resources in Pakistan and Rs1 billion will be spent on zoological department.

The minster said that 300,000 indigenous saplings were being planted under the National Green Programme across the country. He said federal and all provincial governments, international donors and civil society are collectively working to achieve the 257 million plants target to cope with environmental issues.

He also told that the climate change policy was approved by the National Assembly and it will be introduced in the Senate next week. He said that National Forest Policy has also been approved by the Council of Common Interests. The campaign received broad acceptability from different walks of life and we can get good results if provincial and federal government would work together, he added.

The minister said that Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD) is an agreement reached between different countries in the United Nations under which the carbon emitting developed countries will pay to those countries who contribute to saving of environment by protecting forests.

The developing countries will distribute the amount among people who cut trees for financial benefits aimed to discourage this practice, he added.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Climate Change Syed Rizwan Mehboob said the main concept behind this campaign was to change the attitude of forest departments towards the environmental problems. He said today a national record has been made of planting a large number of indigenous tree saplings in a single day.