PESHAWAR - Frontier Corps personnel conducted a search operation against terrorists, abductors, narcotic-smugglers, extortionists and criminal gangs in different areas of Shakas, Khyber Agency.

During the two-day search operation, five hardcore terrorists and 15 suspects were apprehended. Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered during the operation.

The aim of the operation is to improve the law and order situation in Khyber Agency, Peshawar and surrounding areas, stated in a press release issued on Thursday. It was also stated that curfew was imposed in Shakas and surrounding areas during the operation.