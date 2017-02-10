All four provinces have approached Russia for purchase of eight helicopters.

Sources revealed that Sindh would buy three, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan would buy two each whereas Punjab would buy one copter.

Helicopters will be used against terrorism as well as transportation of high-level government officials.

Punjab government will pay Rs1.80 billion for chopper which is Rs500 million less than other three provinces. Other provinces are paying Rs2 billion to Rs2.5 billion for each copter.

Punjab has inked final Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia in this regard.

According to details, Russia decided to sell helicopter to Punajb at price of Rs2.15 billion and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif approved issuance of Rs1 billion in this regard.

Following these developments, a team comprising secretary mines and minerals Dr Arshad and Additional Secretary Services and General Administration (S&GAD) was sent to Russia on directives of Shehbaz Sharif. The team held talks with Russian authorities and succeeded in scrapping various charges.

The price settled between Punjab government and Russian authorities for copter deal is also lowest in region.

Punjab government will pay copter price to Russian in three installments whereas first installment has been paid. Shehbaz Sharif personally monitor the whole process. Punjab government will acquire new copter within 2 months.

Punjab’s S&GAD verified deal with Russia in this regard whereas Sindh and Balochistan verified that matters are under consideration for purchase of copters.

When contacted, KP’s S&GAD avoided commenting on situation.