Multan-Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani claimed on Thursday the upcoming public meeting of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Multan would prove the beginning of a revolution in South Punjab.

The PPP would form the next government in the centre, declared Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani while talking to journalists after chairing a meeting held here to review arrangements for the Bilawal’s upcoming Multan Jalsa. He said that Bilawal Bhutto would announce his policy on Saraiki province and other issues in Multan public meeting. “Whatever policy he announces, the party will act upon it in letter and spirit,” he declared. He said that the PPP would file a formal application for getting permission to hold public meeting and the district administration would be consulted for this purpose.

He said that politics was the name of evolving yourself on daily basis and PPP was a federal party which existed in all provinces. He said that it was the major responsibility of the Election Commission to strengthen itself before 2018 elections and hold free, fair and transparent polls in the country. He reiterated that no one could stop PPPP from coming into power if fair elections were held in 2018.

Answering a question, he said that the PPP always respected judiciary, law and institutions because the 1973 constitution was given by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He said that he restored the constitution in its true form as Prime Minister with a clear motive; to strengthen the institutions. He said that although the PPPP was not a complainant in Panama case, yet it had proposed to all to get approved a constitutional amendment for setting up a permanent accountability institution before going to the court. He made it clear that the PPPP would respect any decision on Panama case given by the court. He said that the PPPP did not believe in the politics of torture and it would continue to play the role of a true opposition in and outside the parliament.

Referring to newly elected US President Donald Trump’s policies, he said that both the American people and judiciary rejected his policies and made it clear that not every Muslim was a terrorist. “The Pakistan Government should highlight through its foreign policy that Islam is a the religion of peace and love and Muslims are not terrorists,” he added. He said that Trump would have to revisit his policies.

Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood and other PPP leaders were also present on this occasion. The participants of the meeting formed a number of committees for the public meeting. Earlier, Mr Gillani along with other leaders visited Qasim Bagh Stadium, the proposed venue for Bilawal’s public meeting.

FEEDER BUS SERVICE ON METRO ROUTE

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority has decided to start feeder bus service on metro link routes by the next month (March) and 100 buses will operate on these routes.

The authority sources revealed that the feeder routes would be linked to 21 metro stations and the commuters holding metro cards would be offered special discounts. Sources added that the stops on the metro routes had also been fixed and 17 stops were made on 6.8 kilometre long route between Dera Adda and Chowk Kumharanwala via Ghanta Ghar. Similarly, as many as 11 stops are fixed on route between Shujabad Canal and Afshar Chowk via Sooraj Miani Road, 14 Ghanta Ghar to Fertilizer Factory via Masoom Shah Road, 10 on Vehari Chowk to Naag Shah via Sher Shah Road, nine on Canal Bridge Piran Ghaib to Chowk Kumharanwala, seven on Khooni Burj to Fatima Jinnah Town via Chungi No-14, 10 on Dunyapur bypass to Chungi No-14 via People’s Colony, seven n Wazirabad bypass to BCG Chowk, 11 on Railway Station to Chungi No9, 11 on Faiz-e-Aam Nursery Nawabpur Road to Afshar Chowk and 13 on BCG Chowk to Railway Station via Double Phattak and Ghalla Mandi.