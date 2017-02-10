RAHIM YAR KHAN-Aabehayyat Canal developed a 40-feet breach in near Chak 48-P, some 23 kilometers from here on Tuesday.

People of the area told this correspondent that they were asleep in the night when the breach occurred in canal in which the water was released after one-month closure. They said that the Irrigation Department employees increased the height of the channels due to which the water flow increased causing the breach. The water entered 70 acres of neighbouring fields of wheat crop.

The crops were destroyed completely because four feet water was still accumulated in the fields farmers Bilal, Abdul Khaliq and Murtaza. People of the area said the irrigation staff early in the morning reached there and repaired the breach after closing the water supply from Tally Wali Head near Jetha Bhutta. An eyewitness said that the canal banks became dilapidated during annual maintenance due to which the breach occurred.

Senior Engineer Irrigation Ehsan Ahmed Khan said that the breach occurred in Aabehayyat canal between RD 139 and 140 left because a tree fell in the canal. He said that water flow was only 70pc in the canal. Two excavators, five dumpers and a front-plate tractor-trolley were strengthening the shoulder of canal bank where the breach occurred while the water will be restored after two days, he said.