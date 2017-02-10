MULTAN-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimoori has said that a centre to check violence against women is being set up in Multan which will work as a model centre for entire South Punjab.

Addressing lady police officers here, he said that the centre would be the first of its kind which would be run by lady police officers. “It will be your responsibility to address the issues brought to you by oppressed women and complainants,” he said. He disclosed that all the issues relating to women or all of their complaints would be addressed under one roof.

He said that lady cops played a key role in enforcement of law as they were fully capable of working in the field like their male counterparts. He said that the police department had issued SOPs regarding harassment of women at workplace and they could lodge a complaint if any male colleague harassed them. He said that women would be encouraged to join police department and become a source of solace for other women in the society.

The RPO stressed upon the female officers to acquire latest professional skills with a view to becoming the best force of the world. He said that the lady cops could earn the institution a good repute by adopting a public friendly policy.