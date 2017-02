Chief Justice of Pakistan takes sou motto notice on regarding Vani incident in Larkana, reported Waqt News.

According to reports, CJP has remanded a report from DIG Larkana regarding a ‘Vani’ incident, where a man sold his 2 daughters for 0.13 million rupees. The girls are between 4 to 8 years of age.

Vani is a custom in the rural areas of Pakistan, where a girls are forcibly married off as a punishment for a crime committed by the men of the family.