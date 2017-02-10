ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif Friday said that consensus would be evolved on water and power issues among all provinces. He was talking to media-persons after a meeting to discuss amendments in National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Act and the flood protection plan.

He said that significant progress has been made about the amendment in NEPRA Act and 10-year flood protection plan and water policy issues.

Another meeting would be convened to ultimately address concerns of all provinces, he added.

The minister said that amendment to the NEPRA Act, allocation of funds to 10-year flood protection plan and national water policy were reviewed in the meeting.

He said it was the first meeting on the directives of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Asif said there was no disagreement between the ministry and NEPRA.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak and Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri and representatives of Punjab and Sindh.