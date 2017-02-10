NEW DELHI: India on Thursday dismissed Pakistan’s claim as ‘completely baseless’ that it is building a "secret nuclear city" to produce thermonuclear weapons as well as develop intercontinental missiles and stockpile nuclear material.

“These are completely baseless allegations. The so-called secret nuclear city is a figment of Pakistan’s imagination,” Indian External Affairs Ministry y spokesman Vikas Swarup, said. “India has always been in compliance with its international obligations.” – Monitoring Desk