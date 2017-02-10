NOORPUR THAL-Dilapidated state of roads linking Noorpur Thal to Khushab, Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali and other areas has become nuisance for the people.

According to the report of a survey conducted by this correspondent, roads are in deteriorated condition across the tehsil, depicting negligence of the authorities concerned. The appalling condition of the roads has also caused many accidents. Farmers, on the other hand, complain that the supply of wheat and other grains to main markets of the tehsil and across Punjab takes too long.

The residents of Noorpur Thal demanded the Khushab DC and Sargodha Commissioner to look into the matter and address their problems as soon as possible.