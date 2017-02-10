PESHAWAR - The Fata parliamentarians have decided to call an all parties conference (APC) next week over delay in the implementation of proposed reforms for Fata by inviting chiefs of all political and religious parties of the country.

Talking to The Nation on Thursday, Fata parliamentarians’ leader Alhaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi said, “We, the elected parliamentarians from tribal belt, are well in contact and agreed to a great extent to call an APC next week.”

He said, “We are going to hold this APC over dropping of Fata reforms from the agenda of federal cabinet. It is regrettable. This APC will have two purposes, first to draw future line of action and secondly to condemn government for deliberately delaying Fata reforms implementation,” he explained.

“In this connection, Fata parliamentarians are united and their just demand is early implementation of reforms which a government constituted committee had recommended months back,” he said.

Condemning the role of those politicians who were suggesting an option other than what had already been proposed in the recommendations for tribal areas, he said that such politicians had nothing to do with tribesmen. Because Fata’s merger with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was the outcome of hectic and great efforts rendered by the Fata reforms committee, Afridi said.

About the upcoming APC, he said that it would be decided soon that whether it should be organised in Peshawar or somewhere in Fata, and most probably at Jamrud tehsil of Khyber Agency.

“We will invite top leadership of all political and religious parties including opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshed Shah, Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan,” he mentioned.

“Similarly, we will also extend invitations to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, despite the fact that they are opposing Fata reforms and changes in the existing status of tribal areas. The former is in favour of making Fata a separate province, while the later wants maintaining the present status of tribal areas.”

He, however, said that these two options were not workable anymore. When asked about a proposed long-march on March 12, Afridi said that the march would be held if the government does not meet tribesmen’s demands which was merger with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and abolishing decades-old Frontier Crimes Regulation, a draconian law being exercised in tribal areas since April 1991, he concluded.