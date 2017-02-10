Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that the Federal Government is focusing on development of Sindh both at urban and rural parts.

“Our government has initiated several projects for the people of Sindh including energy, infrastructure and social sectors,” he said talking to Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair who called on him at Prime Minister (PM) House in Islamabad.

“With mutual consensus of all stakeholders, we acted for bringing peace in Karachi and by the grace of Almighty, law and order situation has substantially improved”, stated the PM.

PM further stated that, “FEDERAL Government is working on various Energy projects in Sindh including Port Qasim Power Plant, Engro Thar Power project, Jhimpir Wind Power Project and Thar mine mouth oracle Project.”

PM recalled that, “Last week he inaugurated the completed section of Karachi to Hyderabad Motorway M-9 to facilitate people of Sindh.”

“We have also included Karachi circular railway project in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and work on green line mass transit project is in full swing,” he said.

The PM also said, “K4 and lyaari express way project is also being supported by the federal government.”

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif urged the Governor Sindh to play an instrumental role and act as a bridge between the Federal Government and the Government of Sindh so that development initiatives are effectively implemented in time.

Governor Sindh thanked the Prime Minister for reposing trust in him and stated that he will perform his duties for the benefit of the people of Sindh and further strengthen the link between the Federal and Provincial Government.