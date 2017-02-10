TOBA TEK SINGH- Senior journalist Haji Muhammad Sadiq was unanimously elected as Gojra Press Club president here the other day. The other office-bearers elected are: general secretary Malik Kamran Younus, finance secretary Rana Iqbal Janbaz and programme organiser Saqib Mahmood Butt. Dr Muhammad Hussain, Gulzar Ahmed Baig and Zahid Akram were elected as executive committee members.