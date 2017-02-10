AHMEDPUR EAST-The Punjab government has sanctioned a grant of Rs50 million for the up-gradation of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Khairpur Daha to Rural Health Centre (RHC).

It also directed Planning & Development department to include 35 kilometers road from Thatta Warran to Husseini Chowk Mubarakpur in annual development programme (ADP).

MPA Khalid Mehmood called on the Punjab chief minister in his Lahore office and apprised him of the problems of his constituency.

DEATH: Syeda Safia Gillani, the mother of Sajjada Nasheen Uch Sharif Iftikhar Hassan Gillani, died of protracted illness.

Her funeral was offered on the ground of Government Boys High Uch Sharif which was attended by ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehood, ex-chief minister of Sindh Ali Muhammad Mahar, Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Malik Iqbal Channar, MPA Qazi Adnn Farid and others.

Later, she was laid to rest in the shrine of Hazrat Makhdoom Syed Mehmoob Subhani (RA). It may be recalled that Syeda Safia Gillani was sister of Dr Zulfikar Ali Barq and daughter of Ibrahim Ali Barq. She was mother-in-law of Makhdoom Syed Akbar Mehmood.