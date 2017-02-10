SADIQABAD-Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the PML-N government has failed to provide relief to the public rather it has given rise to corruption and injustice in the country.

Addressing the participants of a dinner arranged in his honour here, he said that the people still remember the poor-friendly reign of the PPP. He urged the PPP workers and office-bearers to remain in contact with the public and inform them about the rulers’ corruption.

PPP tehsil president Rana Nadeem Afzal, vice president Tariq Dahir, general secretary Majid Baloch and spokesman Ali Raza Bhatti also attended the dinner.

On the other hand, People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) district president Khawar Bajwa said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a role model for the youth, craving to join politics. He said that the youth from all the provinces are joining the PPP. On the occasion, Mohsin, Abdul Jabbar, Saleem, Tabassum, Ali, Naveed and Ahmed Hassan announced to join the PPP.

INTEREST-FREE LOANS

A total of 280 families were provided interest free loans worth Rs8 million by the Akhuwat Foundation here the other day.

A ceremony was organised at Shahid Colony in this regard where the families were provided cheques of the loans. The objective of interest free loans to the poor is to enabling them start their own business and earn a respectable livelihood.

FAREWELL PARTY

Pharmacy Department of Sheikh Zayed Hospital arranged a farewell party in honour of Medical Superintended Dr Tasneem Khan.

Sheikh Zayed Medical College Principal Dr Tariq, director finance Abdul Hakim, head of pharmacy department and other officials attended the ceremony.