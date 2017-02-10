KASUR-The District Education Authority (DEA) suspended the headmistress, an SST teacher and watchman of Govt High School Mir Muhammad following the death of two girl students allegedly after eating toxic snacks from a stall at the school.

On the other hand, the Raja Jang Police registered a case against the school watchman and shopkeeper Imran on behalf of Kasur AC Imtiaz Ahmed. The police also put them behind bars.

According to official sources, the DEA also formed a three-member committee to probe the incident. Three days back, two minor girl students - Eman Fatima, 5, and Ayesha, 4- ate toxic snacks from a stall set up by the school watchman Idrees. Their condition deteriorated after consuming the snacks and they were shifted to Children Hospital Lahore where they breathed their last. After news of the girls’ death aired on media, the Kasur Deputy Commissioner took notice of the incident and ordered the DEA Chief Executive Mian Zulfiqar Ahmed to take action against the accused. Mian Zulfiqar suspended the school principal Rabia Latif, class teacher Tasmina Ejaz and watchman Idrees. He also formed a committee comprising Govt High School Principal Maqbool Hussain, Rao Khanewala School Senior Headmaster Saleem Shah and Syeda Samina Altaf to probe the incident.

MILK SHOP BURNT TO ASHES

A milk shop was burnt to ashes after fire erupted as a result of a cylinder blast here at Kot Ghulam Muhammad the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire erupted in a milk shop of Nawaz Baloch following a cylinder blast. The fire engulfed the shop in no time and burnt all the goods worth Rs200,000 to ashes.