Iranian forces have fired four mortar shells into Balochistan’s Panjgur district, according to a member of the local administration.

Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Habibur Rehman said, “four mortar shells were fired into Panjgur’s Panrom area 'without any justification and provocation' from Iran’s side.”

"There are no reports of any loss of human life,” he added.

After the incident security was tightened in the province, the deputy commissioner said.