ISLAMABAD: Nafees Zakaria, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, in his weekly briefing stated that Kashmir is a bone of contention between India and Pakistan. He further said that despite the Kashmiri leaderships protests to record Indian atrocitites, the Indian brutality continues in Indian occupied Kashmir. Over 8000 Kashmiris were detained after Burhan Wani’s martyrdom.

Zakaria added that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism, and India is involved in terrorist activities in the country regarding which Pakistan produced evidences of Indian interference before the United Nations. Zakaria emphasised that Pakistan believes in dialogues, and members of right-wing Hindu nationalists, paramilitary volunteer organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), were involved in the Samjhauta incident.

In a statement issued by the foreign office, the Pakistani government revealed that India has set up a secret nuclear city. Refuting Indian media reports of a surgical strike, the FO held that the surgical strike was an Indian drama, and that India stands exposed before the world.

He condemned the killings of six Red Cross workers in Afghanistan. The Pakistani government extended its condolences to families of the victims.