SARGODHA- A sessions court has awarded death sentence to a convict and 40 year imprisonment to his brother for killing their two uncles and wounding the third one in a domestic dispute.

Tarkhanwala police had filed a case against Saleh, his brother Arshad and father Ashraf over murdering Ghulam Raza and his brother Asif and injuring Saeed on May 12, 2014.

The slain and injured person were real maternal uncles of accused. The honorable court announced death penalty to Saleh Muhammad and 40 years jail to his brother Arshad while court released their father Ashraf on the benefit of doubt. According to the FIR, Zubaida Bibi, mother of both the convicts, had quit her house and gone to her parents over a quarrel. the court also ordered to pay Rs1.87 million as compensation to the heirs of deceased. Police have shifted convicts to the District Jail.