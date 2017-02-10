Islamabad - Acknowledging the role of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism, new US Secretary of Defence James Mattis yesterday pledged to continue Washington’s engagement with Islamabad at multiple levels of defence and security.

The US Secretary of Defence in his telephone conversation with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reaffirmed the US commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards that end.

“COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of Defence James Mattis had a twenty minutes telephone conversation,” a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, said.

It said that COAS congratulated the secretary on assumption of new responsibility and expressed the hope that his vast experience in the field will be of great value to the region.

Secretary Mattis commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism.

The development is being seen by the observers as a ‘ground breaking’ towards resetting of Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the new US Administration of President Trump. The bilateral relations remained at the lowest ebb during the ex-president Obama.

They also describe it a welcome development after positive signals from the Trump administration which has made it clear that it has no plan to ban Pakistani citizens from travelling to the United States.

The development is also significant and comes a day after the Pakistan Army expressed concern over India’s continued ceasefire violations as a potential threat to the regional stability.

Mattis talks to Bajwa for renewal of security ties