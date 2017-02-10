ISLAMABAD - National Security Adviser Gen (retd) Nasir Khan Janjua on Thursday appreciated the overall improvement in the security situation of the country as a result of implementation of National Action Plan (NAP).

The third meeting of Implementation Committee of National Action Plan chaired by its convener National Security Adviser Nasir Khan Janjua, was held here.

Federal and provincial high-level officials, DGMO and senior representatives of Intelligence Bureau, Inter Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence attended the meeting.

In his welcome address, Nasir Janjua stressed that there was need to further speed up implementation on National Action Plan for achieving permanent peace.

The officials reviewed steps regarding National Action Plan in their respective provinces and looked into problems faced by them.

The National Security Adviser informed the participants about consultations done so far to bring the Madaris into national mainstream. He also apprised about the decisions of the Cabinet about peaceful return of Afghan refugees.

He also mentioned about the priorities of the government with regard to proscribed organisations and gave a detailed briefing on the issue.

About FATA reforms, he explained decisions of the government and said that the govt wanted to increase harmony among stakeholders on the issue of FATA reforms.

He said that it was priority of the govt to increase speed of development work in FATA and improve lives of the people.

In his concluding remarks, he appreciated the performance of law-enforcement institutions and intelligence agencies.

The participants reviewed implementation of decisions taken in the last meeting.

Improvement and reforms in criminal justice system were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

The participants of the meeting said that meeting of all the units of the country at one point would create national integration.

During the seven-hour long meeting, it was felt that since all the provinces started to work in harmony and mutual cooperation with the federal officials, clear results of National Action Plan could be seen.

They stressed on the need to come up to the expectations of the people.