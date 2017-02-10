SIALKOT-Mishaal Yaseen Malik, the spouse of renowned Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yaseen Malik, has said that durable peace could never `be established in Asia without peaceful solution to the Kashmir Issue.

Addressing “Kashmir Solidarity Conference” at University of Gujrat (UoG) Sialkot Campus, she said that the Kashmir dispute had now become a flashpoint between the two nuclear neighbours. She said that the oppressed Kashmiri people were writing the golden chapter of history of freedom movement in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by sacrificing their lives to get freedom from Indian yoke.

She expressed grave concerns over the large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley. She urged the students, teachers, parents and people to say “good bye” to Indian culture and adopt and promote Pakistani culture. She also urged them to play a pivotal role in promotion of Kashmir Cause.

She appealed to the international community to use its complete influence to globally pressurise India for the early peaceful solution to burning Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of the Held Valley.

She also asked the UN to ensure the early plebiscite in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She expressed complete solidarity with the depressed people of the Held Valley. She said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon and people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will soon get freedom from Indian yoke.

She said that the oppressed people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir wanted to be affiliated with Pakistan and continuous hoisting of the Pakistani flags in the Held Valley was showing the determination of the Kashmiri people towards Pakistan. She added that the sacrifices of the thousands of the innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful.

Malik termed Kashmir the key to peace. She said that peace could never be promoted in South Asia without solving the prolonged delayed burning issue of Kashmir. She added that peace could never be promoted in South Asia without solving the prolonged delayed burning issue of Held Kashmir. He termed Kashmir a key to peace.

Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement AJK/Pakistan Dr Zahid Ghani Dar said that the sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful in the shape of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke.

Lahore-based journalists Muhammad Aslam Dogar and Salman Ghani said that Pakistani government should adopt a clear and solid policy regarding the Kashmir dispute with India. They strongly criticised the violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army.

MLA-AJK Ch Muhammad Ishaq said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir Cause. He added that the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful.

A large number of people of Sialkot expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people. On the occasion, the students and their teachers made human chain on the premises of UoG Sialkot Campus to express complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people.

UoG Sialkot Campus Chief Executive Rehan Younas, Faisal Malik, Kaleem Raza, Rana Babar Hussain and other faculty members said that the early peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Subcontinent.