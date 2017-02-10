SHEIKHUPURA -The Sangla Hill Hospital medical officer, who had gone missing 10 days ago, was found dead in the limits of Khanqah Dogran police on Thursday.

According to the family sources, Dr Arif Ali had gone to perform his duty in Sangla Hill some 10 days ago but did not return home. The police and family members tried to trace the doctor but his body was recovered in the fields. The motive behind the incident could not be ascertained. The police however took into custody three suspects including Ali Raza.