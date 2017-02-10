MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The motorists and pedestrians near a railway crossing narrowly escaped accident as the crossing was left without gateman on the arrival of a train.

The railway crossing was without gateman when the passenger train left Mandi Bahauddin Railway Station for Lalamusa, and traffic was running through the railway crossing. Seeing the train approaching, some of the people rushed and stopped the traffic and the train passed safely.

People have urged railway authorities to take action against the management for their negligence. They also said the railway track is not in appropriate state and there is fear of any mishap there. In rainy season, water gets accumulated on the track. So many rail spikes are missing and the situation envisages great danger for trains’ derailment. The railway employees and supervisory staff need to pay more attention to keep the railway track fit with accurate gauge between the railway lines, they said.

The shoulders of the railway track on both the sides at some places have been eroded and they need repair and reconstruction for safe running of the trains.