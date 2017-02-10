MULTAN-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is going to file a final reference in Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Lahore Campus case following the LHC directives to complete investigation and file a reference within 90 days.

Earlier, the NAB Multan had filed an interim reference in Accountability Court against accused persons for misusing authority and embezzlement.

The NAB Multan DG said that orders of the honourable court would be complied with in letter and spirit and investigation against all accused persons will be completed and reference in Accountability Court Multan will be filed within 90 days. The NAB Multan DG reiterated that NAB investigation would be completed prior to the expiry of 90 days deadline against all accused persons which includes arrest of accused persons found guilty at any stage. He further said that all accused persons will be prosecuted with impartiality, transparency, merit and as per Law.

The multi-billion Lahore Campus scam badly dented the repute of the BZ University besides putting the future of thousands of students at stake.

Former Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khawaja Alqama and some other accused were arrested by the NAB in the case. The affected students moved court and now they have been brought to BZU main campus for the completion of their degrees on court orders.

VC FOR COLLECTIVE EFFORTS

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Prof Tahir Ameen stressed upon the faculty, students and varsity officials to make joint efforts for the promotion of the institution.

He observed this while inaugurating newly-constructed Allama Iqbal Block in Institute of Social Sciences here at the varsity campus the other day. He said that keeping in view the beauty and might of the building, it could be used for medical college. He said that the varsity was making gradual progress and now it has surfaced among world’s top ranking universities.

The block has been constructed at a cost of Rs110 million in 18 months. The double-storey building has 19 classrooms, four lecture theatres, three staff rooms, one record room and two assistant controller rooms.