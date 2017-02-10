KARACHI - Naval platforms of nine participating countries arrived in Karachi Thursday to participate in Multinational Naval Exercise Aman 2017 organiased by Pakistan Navy.

The exercise will be held from 10th to 14th Feb at Karachi.

Being held since 2007, Aman 17 is fifth multinational exercise of Aman series. Navies of 37 countries are participating in Aman 17, out of which nine countries are participating with naval assets including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UK, USA, Japan and Russia.

The detail of countries participating with naval assets including USA: USS Amelia Earhart (Oiler), USCGS Maui, USCGSAQUIDNEK and USS Typhoon, China: Harbin DDG 112, Handan FFG 575 and Dongphingu AO 960, Russia: Severomorsk (ASW), Altay Tug Boat and Dubna Tanker, Sri Lanka: SLS Samudra, Turkey: TCGGELIBOLU, UK:HMS Daring, Indonesia: KRI Sultan Iskandarmuda, Australia: Hmasarunta and Japan:02 x P3C Orion aircraft.

Upon arrival, the visiting ships were given a warm welcome by senior Pakistan Navy officials amid catchy tunes of national songs, played by PN band. Officials of the consulates of visiting countries were also present on the occasion.

During this exercise participating units will rehearse various naval operations to enhance mutual understanding and regional stability.

Aim of this multinational exercise is to display united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain. The exercise will also help in enhancing Pakistan Navy’s interoperability with regional and extra regional navies thereby acting as a bridge between the regions.