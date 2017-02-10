LAHORE - The opposition yesterday boycotted the Punjab Assembly session to protest the discrimination meted out to its members in the award of the development funds which, it alleged, have been approveed by the prime minister to the tune of Rs 200 million each for the legislators of the ruling party. The opposition protest consumed over one hour of the proceedings which had already started 80 minutes late.

Speaking on a point of order, Leader of Opposition Mahmudur Rashid told the house that the PM, chairing a meeting of the party leaders at Governor’s House, had approved Rs 200 million for each of the PML-N legislators for development work in their respective constituencies. He said the opposition members were also popularly elected and needed funds for development schemes in their constituencies. He said since the current year is of preparation for the next elections, such discrimination in the award of funds was tantamount to pre-poll rigging and political bribes. “We don’t accept such decisions and will not allow such monkey business with the money of taxpayers,” he said, leading the opposition out of the house amid slogans of “shame, shame” against the government.

The chair wanted the opposition members to wait and let the law minister come, but they did not stop. Later, incomplete quorum delayed the proceedings for about an hour.

On resumption of the session, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, answering a call-attention notice from Faiza Malik of PPP on the firing on the rally of PPP leader Shaukat Basra in Haroonabad the other day, said the incident had no political motives and added it was due to rivalry between two tea manufacturing companies; one being supported by Basra on using the trade mark. He said the matter had been resolved through the police.

In the presence of the opposition, the house held general debate on agriculture.

An unpleasant scene was witnessed when the treasury and the opposition, on the question of flour price increase, flared up to the extent of using harsh and indecent words against each other. Arif Abbasi of PTI and Mian Naveed and others of treasury barbed allegations, harsh words and threats. Abbasi alleged he had been insulted and challenged the rivals to come out of the assembly and face him. The chair intervened and hushed up both sides.

Opening debate on the agriculture, Minister Bilal Yasin presented a rosy picture of the whole situation, referring to billions of rupees subsidy given to the agriculture sector by the federal and the provincial governments. Since Punjab Food Authority has also come under his department, Bilal counted its operation highly successful in the city and said now the scope of the authority has been extended to Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Murree and within the current year all 37 districts will have such bodies. He added the authority has checked the sale of open edible oil besides curbing adulteration in milk and other eatables.

The minister said farmers today are in a much better condition. He added the government faced loss of the billions of rupees by fixing procurement rate of wheat at Rs 1,300 per 40kg when its rate at the international market was between Rs 750 and Rs 800. He said four million metric tons of wheat was still in the stock while the next crop was almost ripe. Bilal also told the house that sugarcane growers have been paid Rs 86 billion of the total Rs 94 billion. This year the quantum of payment is quite encouraging, he said, adding action has been initiated against the sugar mills which have not paid the growers.

Dr Waseem Akhtar of JI, taking the floor, belied claims of the minister, saying adulterated milk, edible oil containing highly pernicious chemicals, water-injected meat, donkey meat and sale of food items of highly contaminated meat is still order of the day. With reference to the children admitted in hospitals, he said 60 percent babies were suffering from stomach-related diseases owing to taking contaminated milk being transported to the city under the very nose of the administration. He said the Food Authority had done a little while a lot needs action.

Dr Waseem lamented nonpayment to sugarcane growers by the mills which are mostly owned by the persons sitting in the power corridors. He suggested ulema and the CII should be consulted to award death to those who are playing with the lives of innocent people through adulteration.

Waheed Gull of the treasury called for stopping the sugar mills from crushing that have not cleared the dues of the growers. Shaoib Siddiqui of PTI said Brother Sugar Mills of the ruling family owed huge money to the growers. He also pointed out sale of open edible oil.

Earlier, replying to the queries on environment, Parliamentary Secretary Akmal Saif Cheema said the department had neither proper funds nor powers to take action on its own against the industries causing pollution. He said the department registers a case and refers it to the tribunal for decision against the factories which are accused of creating pollution or discharging water into canals or rivers without ‘control system’. A member invited attention of the house to coal plant, cement and fertiliser factories and atomic power plants in Mianwali district, which are causing not only pollution but also highly dangerous diseases to the locals.

The chair adjourned further proceedings of the session sine die.