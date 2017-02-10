QUETTA - The Pak-Afghan transit trade suspension has entered fifth day, owing to which a long queue of hundreds of containers is seen near Friendship Gate.

A scuffle on weighting of goods in Balochistan border city of Chaman triggered suspension of trade between the two countries. According to sources, a moot will be held soon for a durable settlement of the matter. Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Clearing Agents Association have demanded immediate solution to the problem and threatened not only to stay all trade activities with Afghanistan but also block Quetta-Chaman Kozak Top for every sort of traffic if Kozak Top transit trade was not restored.

The Chamber of Commerce and Clearing Agents Association feared edible foods, medicines, agriculture goods and other items in the containers would rot if trade suspension prolonged.

Clearance of containers from custom without weighting was impracticable, told Qaseem Khan Achakzai, a member of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce, so all containers had to pass through weighing machines in Chaman.