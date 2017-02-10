As many as 13 big and small dams are under construction in various parts of the country aimed at water storage and cheap hydel generation.

Sources privy to the matter told APP the dams were at various stages of construction in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Gilgit Baltistan.

In a separate development, Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved construction of 100 small dams in Balochistan with an estimated cost of Rs7829.874 million during the current fiscal year.