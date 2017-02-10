ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has emphasised the imperative need for cooperation between international navies to meet the emerging threats of international dimension like maritime terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy

In a message on the occasion of Pakistan Navy Multinational Exercise AMAN the Prime Minister extended a very warm welcome to all the participants who have travelled from across the seas to participate in Multinational Exercise AMAN-17.

He said he was glad that through AMAN series of Exercises, Pakistan Navy has been able to act as a bridge in the maritime domain by bringing together the Navies of East and West on one platform.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan’s geo-strategic prominence capitalized with the launching of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, will become a ‘Game Changer’ for the region. This mega project offers multitude of regional and trans-regional economic prospects especially in the maritime sphere, he pointed out.

Nawaz Sharif said the growing reliance on maritime highways with their enormous economic benefits have accentuated the need for keeping a safe and secure environment at sea. The maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean are both multidimensional and multifaceted.

He said Pakistan being a major stakeholder in maritime security of Arabian Sea is fully committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and lawful maritime order. He was confident that AMAN-17 will be a big stride towards this direction.

Nawaz Sharif extended his gratitude to the participating navies for joining Pakistan at AMAN-17 in such large numbers. He also appreciated the enthusiastic and vigorous efforts of Pakistan Navy for successfully organizing AMAN series of Exercises since 2007.

He said he looks forward to a successful and rewarding exercise and thanked all participating countries for taking part in this endeavour of readiness for the promotion of peace.