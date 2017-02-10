OKARA-The office-bearers of Okara Press Club (OPC) condemned the police raid on Medina Guesthouse owned by the senior vice president of the club.

In a meeting held here, OPC President Sheikh Shehbaz Shaheen, General Secretary Faisal Yameen, Joint Secretary Shahid Latif and others described the raid conducted by the B-Division Police as illegal. They said that the guesthouse is owned by Mian Ali Raza who was unanimously elected as OPC Vice President. “It would be sane if the police avoid such actions against journalists,” they said.