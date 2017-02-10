SADIQABAD-PPP leaders vehemently condemned the armed attack on Shaukat Basra, saying the party does not believe in violence but such acts are intolerable and will be responded in a befitting manner.

Talking to media, PPP MPA Murtaza Mehmood, South Punjab spokesman Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan and general secretary Majid Baloch alleged that the government is at the back of the culprits as it afraid of the PPP revival in Punjab. They said that the party will go to any extent for the protection of its workers. “The party will be forced to stage countrywide protests if the culprits are not punished,” they warned. On the other hand, People’s Lawyers Forum held an urgently called meeting where the participants condemned the attack on PPP stalwart Shaukat Basra.

Addressing the meeting, Malik Abdul Rauf Solangi said that the PML-Z affiliates have tried to destabilize democracy in the country. TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti, vice president Talib Bhatti, general secretary Fakhruddin and others demanded the government to arrest the culprits and awarded them exemplary punishment.