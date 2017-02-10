SADIQABAD-The day is not far when the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir will be liberated and the dream of Kashmir accession to Pakistan will come true.

PTI leader Rana Raheel stated at a meeting held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here. He said that Pakistanis will never abandon Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom of their motherland.

On the other hand, RY Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry member Qamar Sultan Zia said that the blood of Kashmiris’ martyrs will not go in vain. He regretted world’s silence over human rights violations in the held valley. He urged the government to start result-oriented dialogue with India to bring solution to the issue.