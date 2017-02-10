SIALKOT-The Kashmiri and Pakistani community held a demonstration in Paris, France to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and condemned the growing Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir.

PML-N France General Secretary Sheikh Waseem Akram led the demonstration. The demonstrators were carrying banners and placards highlighting sufferings of the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian armed forces in Held Kashmir. They chanted slogans against human rights violations in the valley to draw the attention of the international community towards the human rights violations and use of pallet guns against the innocent civilians.

Sheikh Waseem Akram reminded the international community to fulfil the commitment made by the United Nations Security Council for granting the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

The protestors urged the UN, civil society and the governments to take up the issue of human rights violations with the Indian government and for immediate implementation of the United Nation Security Council’s resolution on Kashmir.

17,721 HOAX CALLS: A total of 17,721 hoax calls were made to Rescue 1122 in Sialkot whie the total calls were 2,0817 during the month of January 2017. District Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid told newsmen that only 1,219 calls were made for emergency help on which 1,286 people were provided the emergency relief services. He said people made 1,618 calls seeking information and 252 wrong calls.