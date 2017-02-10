ISLAMABAD - The five-member Supreme Court bench will resume from February 15 the Panama leaks hearing which had been adjourned owing to the heart problem of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

Justice Azmat developed chest pain on January 31 and was rushed to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. Sources said he was still not better. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa who heads the five-member bench had adjourned the Panamagate hearing till Monday.

The counsels for petitioners Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad as well as lawyers of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar, Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar and Ishaq Dar have completed their arguments while Salman Akram Raja representing Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz is still arguing the case.

As soon as he completes his arguments, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf and counsels for NAB, FBR, SECP and FIA would argue in the SC.