ISLAMABAD - The visiting Chief of Air Staff, Senegalese Air Force, Brigadier Gen Birame DIOP on Thursday lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and expressed his desire to enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the visiting dignitary expressed these views during his meeting with Chief of the Air Staff Sohail Aman here at the PAF headquarters. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman offered all out support to the Senegalese Air Force in the field of aviation training.

In a related development, the visiting Chief of Senegalese Air Force along with his delegation also called on Federal Minister for Defense Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain at Ministry of Defence Production, Rawalpindi and discussed matters mutual interest.

The minister expressed Pakistan’s wholehearted support for Senegal’s plan of modernising its armed forces.

He assured that the government of Pakistan was ready to support Senegal in every field especially defence technology, training, capacity building and to strengthen Senegal’s defence Industry. He assured that Pakistan will assist and facilitate Senegal at every step. He said that Pakistan welcomes Senegal’s interest in Pakistan’s defence market and added that more frequent interaction between Pakistan and Senegal may pave way for meaningful contracts beneficial for both the countries.

Brigadier General Birame DIOP thanked the minister for the hospitality extended to them during their stay in Pakistan.

He said that Senegal attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan. He also stressed the need to identify the areas of cooperation to further strengthen the existing relationship.