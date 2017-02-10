The Sindh High Court, today, withdrew a stay order which had priorly suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (Pemra) ban on Bol TV's 'Aisay Nahi Chahlay Ga' programme, ruling that the programme will remain off air till further notice.

Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah issued notices to the petitioner and deputy attorney general to file their respective replies on the case by Feb 22.

BOL TV program 'Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga', hosted by anchor Aamir Liaquat Hussain, resumed airing Wednesday evening (Feb 8), even though the two-judges bench of Supreme Court had ruled earlier in the day that the regulator's decision will be upheld.

The channel’s management approached the SHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah the same day, who, while issuing notices to the respondents and the deputy attorney general, had issued another stay order on Pemra’s notification.

During today's hearing, Pemra's counsel Kashif Kashmiri placed the SC's order before the bench, arguing that the TV channel had procured a stay order from the SHC by concealing facts.