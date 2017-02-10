ISLAMABAD: During the hearing of the session courts proceedings, today, Tayyaba's father forgave the judge, Raja Khurram, and his wife Maheen. The Judge's wife, Maheen, was accused of subjecting 10-year-old Tayyaba to beating. The Supreme Court had taken suo moto notice against Maheen.

"I forgive the judge and his wife in complete consciousness. I had come under the pressure of Supreme Court," said ," Tayyaba's father Azam stated.

Additional Sessions Judge Raja Asif responded to Azam by saying that he had backed out on his statement earlier as well. The Judge further said that he did not have to be scared as the court would provide protection to him and his family but Azam rejected and claimed that he can give his statement in written form.

Earlier Tayyaba had recorded her statement and had narrated her ordeal before a female magistrate. Her body even bears torture marks.

Judge Raja Asif said that the bail plea was still pending. He added the plaintiff will have to submit an affidavit in the court so that the court could decide on the pending bail petition.