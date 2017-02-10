LARKANA: As many as 400 saplings were planted by Deputy Commissioner Kashif Ali Tipu, Larkana Mayor Muhammad Aslam Shaikh and others at Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium here on Friday to kick off Spring tree plantation Campaign throughout Larkana district.

While talking to reporters, he said that 30,000 saplings will be planted during the campaign to save environment from pollution and make entire Larkana district green. He urged the officers and people at large to plant more and more trees in their offices and surroundings to keep the environment neat and clean. A large number of officials, notables and students took part in the event.