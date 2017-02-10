WASHINGTON - The top US commander in Afghanistan has called for a "holistic review" of the relationship with Pakistan, while voicing concern over Islamabad's role in the war-torn neighbouring country.

"Our complex relationship with Pakistan is best assessed through a holistic review," General John Nicholson, who leads US and international forces in Afghanistan, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

The United States has drastically reduced both military and economic aid to Pakistan in recent years over its concerns about the alleged Pakistan's interference in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad categorically denies.

Testifying before the committee, the general also accused Russia of interfering in Afghanistan, and went on to express concern about the roles being played by Iran and Pakistan in that country. They, along with Russia, he said, “continue to legitimize and support the Taliban and undermine the Afghan government’s efforts to create a stable Afghanistan.”

He told the committee he believes the US-backed Afghan forces are “in a stalemate” in the 15 year-old war. He said to break that stalemate he needs “a few thousand” more soldiers to accompany the 8,400 US troops in Afghanistan.

Nicholson didn’t provide an exact number, but said the additional forces are required to properly train and advise the Afghan military so that they can eventually operate independently. Nicholson told the panel that the extra troops could come from the United States or from other countries that are part of the American-led coalition in Afghanistan.

He said he’s discussed the need for more troops with Defense Secretary James Mattis and Gen Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

There are currently about 8,400 US troops conducting counterterrorism operations against insurgents and training the Afghans.

Nicholson claimed the Afghan security forces have cut the number of Islamic State fighters by half and reduced the territory the extremists hold by two-thirds.

The Russians recently invited members of the Taliban to Moscow for meetings about the country’s future but didn’t include representatives from the Afghan government, according to Nicholson. He said representatives from China, Pakistan and other regional countries also were invited.

“A peace and reconciliation process should be Afghan-led,” the general said.

The conflict in Afghanistan is in its 16th year, making it America’s longest war.

Nicholson described the security situation in Afghanistan as a “stalemate.” But he said the “equilibrium favors the government.”

He also said the greatest weakness of the Afghan security forces is poor leadership. He said positions of seniority within the Afghan army and police are awarded through a system of patronage instead of merit.

The US general said that the coalition had a shortfall of a "few thousands" of troops in the country. He briefed the committee about the force training and advising Afghan troops in the fight against the Taliban. NATO now has about 13,300 troops in the country, about half of them from the United States.

US-led NATO troops stopped leading patrols and stepped into an advisory and support role at the end of 2014. But Afghan army and police forces face continual assaults from a well-funded and well-armed Taliban, with casualties in their ranks up 35 percent last year compared to 2015, according to a US government report.

Allegations over Russia and Iran's deepening ties with the Taliban have ignited concerns of a renewed "Great Game" of proxy warfare in Afghanistan that could undermine US-backed troops and push the country deeper into turmoil.

Nicholson reiterated those concerns before the Senate committee. "I do remain concerned about the influence of certain external actors particularly Russia, Pakistan and Iran," he said.

This influence, he said, continues "to legitimise and support the Taliban and undermine the Afghan effort to create a stable Afghanistan."

He said that Iran was directly involved in assisting the Taliban in the western part of the country, but would not disclose “classified” details.

Despite his comments on Iran supporting the Taliban, Nicholson stated that Tehran was also working with Afghanistan. “This is a complex relationship,” he said.

He went on to say that the Russian and Iranian influence was undermining the US’s work in Afghanistan. He said Russia’s involvement has deepened in the country – and with the Taliban.

Nicholson stated that there is a need to mount pressure on Haqqani network and on Al-Qaeda fighters in Pakistan.

He said Nato reaffirmed its commitment to sustain the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces for a further four years at the Warsaw Summit last year and that the Afghan people were confident in their security services and that they did not want the Taliban to return to power.

“We have an exceptional partnership with President (Ashraf) Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah (Abdullah), the security forces and the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

According to him, Ghani is making bold reforms and implementing anti-corruption measures to professionalise and improve the Afghan security forces. Nicholson said he believes the US operations in Afghanistan directly protect “the homeland” and that their main objection is to destroy Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

“With Afghan President Ghani we are working on an ANDSF Roadmap for the way ahead – the population and government want us here,” he stated.

On Daesh in Afghanistan, he said many of the Daesh fighters are of Pakistan-origin and had initially moved into Nangarhar but had now spread around the country. He said they have attacked Shia targets primarily – even in Kabul.

However, the Afghans on the whole reject the group – which is largely made up of foreign fighters, he said adding that these militants were mostly Pakistan and Uzbekistan nationals.

He did however say that there are Afghans involved in Daesh – and attracted by the money paid to them.

Senator John McCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that the fact remains that numerous terrorist groups operate within Pakistan, attack its neighbour, and kill US forces.

"Put simply, our mission in Afghanistan is immeasurably more difficult, if not impossible, while our enemies possess a safe haven in Pakistan. These sanctuaries must be eliminated, as Pakistani leaders have committed to doing," he said.

One of the factors for succeeding in Afghanistan, he said, will require a candid evaluation of US' ties with Pakistan. McCain, though, acknowledged thousands of Pakistanis have served and sacrificed their lives in the fight against common terrorist enemies.

Gen Nicholson said leaders of Taliban and Haqqani network enjoy freedom of actions in the safe havens of Pakistan. "The Taliban and Haqqani network are the greatest threats to security in Afghanistan. Their senior leaders remain insulated from pressure and enjoy freedom of action within Pakistan safe havens," he said.

"As long as they enjoy external enablement, they have no incentive to reconcile. The primary factor that will enable our success is the elimination of external sanctuary and support to the insurgents," Nicholson told lawmakers.