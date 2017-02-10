LAHORE - The proceedings remained suspended for 50 minutes as the quorum broke after the question hour. But it was time for some in the Assembly to rush to the office to attend to important official business.

Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal retired to his chamber to meet the ruling party MPAs who wanted to get their works done in various departments. Some met him to complain that their Assembly business would never come on to the agenda as it was killed at his level.

The Speaker also signed the file to adjourn the 26th session sine die after a meeting with the Law Minister.

Meanwhile, Secretary Assembly Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar kept shuffling between the chambers of the Speaker and the Law Minister to keep them posted about the minute-to- minute situation about the availability of the required number of MPAs to start the session.

And this is perhaps the secret behind his extra smartness.

Chief Whip Rana Muhammad Arshad and the young Deputy Secretary from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat remained busy calling the absent members as per their usual routine. The obese Deputy Secretary will surely shed some weight if he is deputed in the Assembly for another session.

The compulsive walk involved in herding the members is a blessing in disguise for the official.

During the interval, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had an important meeting with DPO Bhawalnagar who briefed him about the Haroonabad firing incident in which PPP leader Shaukat Basra received multiple injuries while his Personal Secretary lost his life. Besides submitting a detailed report about the incident, the police officer also told him that the incident could have been avoided had the PPP leader who was leading a procession taken a straight route to reach the police station.

To add another dimension to the case, the DPO also reportedly told the Minister about the possible involvement of some activists of Sipah-e-Sahaba, a banned organisation.

This important meeting with a senior police officer which took place during the break later helped the Law Minister to respond to a call attention notice by the PPP lawmaker Faiza Malik who had sought details about this incident.

When the sitting resumed, the Minister informed the House that the incident should not be given apolitical coloring because it was not a conflict between the PPP and the PML-N.

He attributed the incident to business rivalry between two tea companies, Vital and Chatan, as the former had accused the latter of using its logo to promote its illegal business. Basra was supporting the Chatan tea company.

The Minister also claimed he had the footage of the incident showing who was holding a gun and who wielded a club.

Nonetheless, the Law Minister withheld some vital information about the case which the DPO had shared with him, stating it would not be appropriate to disclose some facts till completion of the investigation. According to the Minister, it has also surfaced in the preliminary investigation that Basra had also made provocative speech at a protest held on February 5, and led the procession towards the residences of owners of Vital Tea Company which provoked the other side. The protestors were supposed to go to the police station to stage a protest against registration of an FIR against the Chatan Tea Company, but they took a different route to get there, he said assuring the House a transparent and fair investigation into the incident.