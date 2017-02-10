MULTAN: -The customs officials nabbed a woman, trying to smuggle gold and US dollars here at Multan International Airport. Sajida Bibi, resident of New Multan was to board a flight to US via Dubai when the custom officials searched her bags and recovered 85 tolas of gold, 18 rings, jewellery and more than 20,000 US dollars. The custom officials arrested the woman and launched an investigation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 10-Feb-2017 here.
Woman caught trafficking gold, dollars
