PESHAWAR - Police on Monday defused a 10-kilogram improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a handcart on the main road in Karkhano market on Monday.

Police said that the device was weighing about 10 kilogrammes that were attached to a remote control device. After identifying the suspected device, local shopkeepers informed the police to call a bomb disposal squad to neutralise the explosive.

A bomb disposal unit successfully defused the device as security personnel blocked Torkham road for all kind of traffic.

The local shopkeepers hailed the bomb disposal unit for its promptness. The crowd lifted the police personnel to pay tribute to the bomb disposal squad for their bravery.

Meanwhile, Special Police Unit Bannu arrested three alleged militants in the Chando Khail area of Lakki Marwat and recovered one AK-47 rifle, three hand grenades, one mine and a half-kilogram explosive and a 30-bore pistol.

The alleged suspects were identified Waliullah, a resident of Sara-i- Norang, Amanullah, a resident of Sarai Norang and Ravib, a resident of Lakki Marwat.

The suspects were linked to the defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and were involved in target killing, extortion and attacking law enforcement personnel. The arrested persons were also involved in the killing of police personnel Ali Badshah and took away his rifle.