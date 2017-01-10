KASUR-The police claimed to have nicked member of a gang involved in using objectionable videos to blackmail women into extorting money.

According to police, one of the affected woman told the B-Division Police that she went to the house of Naseem to see his mother about five years ago where he raped her. Meanwhile, one of his accomplices filmed the incident and later threatened her to upload it on internet. Later, they used to take her to different places to fulfil their satanic lust and also extorted Rs1.4 million and 12 tola jewellery from her.

The affected woman said that though the police have arrested Nsseem but the money he extorted and the objectionable videos and pictures could not be recovered from him so far. She alleged that the investigation officer has made an alliance with the accused, and therefore, is reluctant to arrest the other gang members. She said that the accused are professional criminals who entrapped several women and then continued to blackmail and extort money from them by filming their videos.

She sought justice from Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, the LHC Chief Justice and Punjab IG Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, warning to set herself ablaze if her demands are not met.