MIRPUR-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said India cannot defeat the daring people of Kashmir because they have strong courage to achieve their legitimate right to self-determination in line with United Nations’ resolutions.

He said that the UN resolution of January 5, 1949 was binding on India to fulfill its commitment to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people through a referendum.

Raja Farooq Haider was addressing a seminar, held under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter (APHC-AJK) to mark the passing of a resolution on Kashmir by the UN. The resolution has called for settling the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The prime minister said the resolution of the UN provides base to the Kashmiris’ struggle as in the resolution the right to self-determination was recognized. It had called for the withdrawal of troops from the occupied Kashmir. He said Kashmiris were facing the brutalities of genocide, detentions, murders and fake encounters. He mentioned that more than 6,000 people in the Valley suffered pellet gun injuries.

He urged upon the international community to fulfill its 70-year-old promise with Kashmiris to implement the resolutions of Untied Nations Security Council that recognised the right of Kashmiris.

He said Kashmiri youth were writing a new chapter of freedom struggle following the martyrdom of Burhan Wani. He said three successive generations of Kashmiris had been struggling for their right to self-determination in 70 years despite harshest measures taken against them by India.

He said the Kashmir movement was indigenous and could not be equated with terrorism. He mentioned that funeral of Burhan Wani was attended by 200,000 people and the movement was sustained for five-long months despite Indian pressure.

Farooq Haider pointed that the ratio of Indian security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir were far larger than the civilians. He said there was a growing realisation even in India against the treatment being meted out to the Kashmiris. He said Indian authorities wanted to continue their repressive rule over Kashmir but they could not hold Kashmir for a long time. He also mentioned martyrdom of a number of Kashmiri youth and blindness of the hundreds of others. He said Kashmir cannot remain on the boil forever and India must be questioned by the international community over the continued sufferings of Kashmiri people.

Senetor Raja Zafarul Haq, Federal Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani, Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Farooq Rehmani and Masood Tahir also addressed the seminar. They highlighted the importance of the UN Kashmir resolutions, particularly the one passed on January 5, 1949. They deplored that the UN resolutions could not be implemented so far due to the intransigence of India and the dispute was not resolved despite the passage of seven decades. They said that India had converted the entire occupied Kashmir into a big prison.

They said that during the last five months, over one hundred innocent people had been killed, thousands of injured and hundreds of others were blinded and maimed by the Indian forces.

The speakers said that India was using every cheap tactic to suppress the Kashmirs’ ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. They said that the Kashmir people would take their indigenous liberation movement to its logical end at all costs.

They also urged the United Nations and other human rights organisations to take cognisance of the Indian state terrorism and help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.