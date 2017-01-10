KASUR -At least 1,297 teams have been formed to vaccinate a total of 0.6 million children across the district during the three anti-polio campaign to be started from Jan 16. DC Ammara Khan was briefed at a meeting held to review preparations made for the campaign.

The meeting was briefed that the police will accompany the anti-polio teams to ensure their protection. In this regard, Revenue and Education departments will also play due role in creating awareness in the public regarding harms of the polio and benefits of getting children vaccinated. The Social Welfare Department and Pakistan Medical Association have also assured their assistance in this regard.

The DC urged the officials to make the campaign a success in collaboration with all the departments concerned. She also advised them to publicise the campaign through banners and sign boards before its launch.

ADC (Revenue) Syed Musa Raza, ADC (general) Abdul Salam Arif, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Abdul Majeed and Anti-Polio In-charge Dr Khalid also attended the meeting.