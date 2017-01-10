CHINIOT: The police yesterday thwarted an attempt to marry off a 13-year-old girl to a 50-year-old man, arresting the groom and girl’s father. According to the police, the arrests were made after neighbourhood tipped off the police about the marriage attempt. The groom Ahmed,50, and the girl’s father have been locked up, the police said. Ahmed was trying to contract the second marriage as he have no child from his first marriage. The police said that stern action will be taken against the accused. The law declares that the minimum age for marriage of a girl is 16 years.