RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed continuation of counter terrorism operations and stabilization of already cleared areas.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief was presiding over the 198th Corps Commanders’ conference held on Tuesday at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The forum took comprehensive review of security environment and operational preparedness of the Army. Forum expressed satisfaction on progress of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and its positive effects on Internal Security.

The COAS also directed to intensify efforts for return of Temporarily Displace Persons (TDPs). The forum reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to be prepared to respond to all types of threat.

The Army Chief congratulated efforts of Strategic Organisations on successful test fire of Babur-III. The forum also appreciated performance of Military Courts during the prescribed duration which resulted into reduction of terrorism.

The COAS concluded that, “Army will continue to render full support to all state institutions working for National Security.”